Thief stuffs 4-foot python down his pants at pet store

BIG SNAKE STOLEN: Store workers say the ball python was supposed to go to its forever home, but ended up inside a thief's pants instead.

ROCKWOOD, Michigan -- Police say a man is wanted after he stuffed a 4-foot ball python down his pants before leaving a Michigan pet store.

Video taken last Wednesday shows the man glancing around before he stows the snake away. But what he didn't know was he was caught on surveillance camera.

In a post on Facebook, a store employee says the snake had just been adopted and was supposed to go to its forever home, but ended up in the hands of a thief.

Police are hoping video will lead them to the suspect.
