Thieves ransack 3 SoCal Crumbl Cookies stores on same day

On Tuesday, thieves ransacked three Crumbl Cookies stores, all within a 10-mile radius.

INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- Thieves ransacked three Crumbl Cookies locations in Southern California, all on the same day.

Surveillance video shows three thieves breaking into the location in Industry on Tuesday.

Two other stores were as well, all within a 10-mile radius. Employees at the industry store said they called 911 when they got to work and saw broken glass outside.

"It was a really scary scene," said a store employee who did not want to share their name due to safety concerns. "We haven't witnessed anything like this. After the sheriffs came they all had the guns drawn and they went inside, did their thing to see if it was cleared and it was all cleared."

According to employees, the Industry location was hit around 3:30 a.m. Then, about 45 minutes later, the Brea location on Birch Street was burglarized.

At around 5:00 a.m., the La Habra location on Imperial Highway was also hit.

At all three locations, the store's safe and money from the register were taken.

"It makes it tough to do business when you got to pay for damages like this," said Joe Ebert, owner of Crumbl Cookies. "So, hopefully, this is an isolated incident."

Ebert said the money that is going to be used to repair the damages at all three locations is going to be more money than the money that was stolen.

"There is not a lot of money in the building overnight. Fortunately for us," said Ebert.

In recent weeks, other business chains have been burglarized like Starbucks and AhiPoki Bowl.

Most law enforcement agencies said as of now, no arrests have been made and there is no description of the suspects.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they're looking to see if the Crumbl Cookies incidents are somehow connected to the previous break-ins.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

