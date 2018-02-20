PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Three JROTC cadets killed in Florida shooting awarded Army Medals of Heroism

EMBED </>More Videos

JRTOC Cadets Alaina Petty, Martin Duque and Peter Wang were honored with medals from the U.S. Army. (Instagram | Petty Family | AP Photo)

Alaina Petty, Martin Duque and Peter Wang have all received the U.S. Army's Medal of Heroism following their tragic deaths during the Valentine's Day school shooting in Florida.


All three served as cadets in the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) program offered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. They were among the 17 victims who died during the shooting.

Wang was remembered by his friends and classmates as a hero for holding doors open to allow students, teachers and staff to flee during the shooting. He was wearing his JROTC uniform when he was killed.

"I want people to know he died a hero," classmate and friend Aiden Ortiz told ABC station WPLG. "He died saving many people."

Ortiz and fellow classmate Rachel Kuperman have created a petition on the White House website "We The People" in hopes of honoring their fallen friend with military honors. By Tuesday, the petition has received over 64,000 signatures. It needs 100,000 signatures within 30 days to receive a response from the White House.

Wang was posthumously admitted to West Point, the U.S. Military academy he dreamed of attending, according to the Florida Sun Sentinel.

The family of Cadet Petty received a "keepsake" medal for her funeral on Monday. About 1,500 attended the service for the 14-year-old who was a part of the female color guard team, according to the Florida Sun Sentinel.

Cadet Duque will be honored at his funeral on Saturday. His family described the 14-year-old as a good student who loved football and attending church. The family has set up a GoFundMe page that has already received over $40,000 in donations.

A spokesperson for the Army told ABC News that awards for other Cadets wounded during the shooting are in a review process.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootinggun controlu.s. & worldgun violence
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
LA Mayor, Parkland survivors urge teens to vote, speak up about gun control
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News