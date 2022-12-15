Tinsel is Philadelphia's original Christmas bar with over 10k lights, specialty drinks

The bar is wrapped floor to ceiling with hanging presents, disco ball snowmen, and dozens of mischievous elves.

PHILADELPHIA -- This holiday season Philadelphias original Christmas Bar, Tinsel, is decking the halls of the bar with more Christmas decorations than ever before.

From floor to ceiling, there are over 10,000 lights, 2,000 ornaments, dozens of elves and more Santas than ever.

There is also a new holiday show done with augmented reality projection portraying various holiday scenes as stained glass put together by elves.

The entire bar is meant to be a photo op and there are 12 holiday drinks on the menu such as the Holiday Martini and the Santas Boot.

Tinsel will be open through New Years Eve.