Defying expectations, fewer migrants rushing to border after end of Title 42

Border Patrol agents are seeing a drop in migrants rushing to the border after Title 42 ended, in contrast to some expectations.

When Title 42 expired Thursday, many people thought migrants would rush to the southern border after seeing roughly 10,000 asylum seekers Tuesday.

But border patrol officials saw that number drop by 50%.

"The message from advocates to people in border cities was really to hold off until we have better information, until we know that it's going to be safe and easy for you to seek protection. And I think that message was able to get out there," said Lindsay Toczylowski, executive director of Immigrant Defenders Law Center.

Title 42 is a public health code that became law during the pandemic. It allowed the United States to turn away asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

As that came to an end, President Joe Biden's administration put new restrictions in place for migrants. The U.S. will turn away any non-Mexican migrant who didn't first seek asylum in another country.

Migrants are required to apply online and make an appointment with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

If those rules are not followed, migrants could face deportation and a five-year ban on entering the U.S.

"There is a safe, lawful and orderly way to reach the United States and seek humanitarian relief, and that is through the lawful pathways that we have expanded under President Biden's leadership," said Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security.

Asylum seekers trying to find refuge can now look to New York City. The Roosevelt Hotel is offering more than 800 rooms to migrants this week with access to legal and medical services.