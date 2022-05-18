food

Toddler orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers through DoorDash on mom's unlocked phone

His mother says she'll never leave her phone unlocked again.
KINGSVILLE, Texas -- A 2-year-old in Texas has quite an appetite!

The toddler, named Barrett, managed to order 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers through his mother's DoorDash account.

"So I was working, I was using my phone, and sometimes whenever I'm on my computer and my phone he'll come grab the phone out of my hand. And he did," Barrett's mother Kelsey Golden said. "And he usually likes to take pictures of himself and so he was doing that. I thought I locked the phone. But apparently, I didn't."

Kelsey didn't know until she received a notification from the delivery service explaining why her order was taking so long.

She said 'OK,' thinking it was a mistake.

"Then I heard a door knock and I came out and it turns out they were at our house and (the delivery driver) was like, 'You order 31 burgers?' It's like, 'oh wow, no, I didn't order these.' But I did. My son did," Kelsey said.

Kelsey says she'll never leave her phone unlocked again.

By the way, the little boy is generous, too.

He left the driver a $16 tip on the app.

The order's total came to $91.70.

And after all that, Barrett ended up only eating half of one burger.

Kelsey says she gave away some of the others to neighbors.
