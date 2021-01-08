Tom LaBonge, former LA councilman and longtime fixture on local political scene, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tom LaBonge, a former Los Angeles city councilman and longtime fixture on the local political scene, has died at 67, Eyewitness News has learned.
The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to his home, and the cause of death is reported to be cardiac arrest.
LaBonge retired from public service in 2015.
As city councilman, he served District 4.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
