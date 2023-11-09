Topanga brush fire burns roughly 3 acres in windy conditions, destroying commercial building

As Santa Ana winds whipped across Southern California, raging flames burned through a building after a brush fire broke out overnight near Topanga Canyon.

The fire sparked up in the windy conditions around 2 a.m. Thursday on Swenson Drive near Tuna Canyon Park, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Officials said forward progress was stopped after a few hours. The brush fire burned about roughly 3 acres and was 50% contained.

Firefighters were seen battling the flames as they consumed at least one building and a car.

No evacuations were ordered, but Southern California Edison said it shut off power in Las Flores Canyon in eastern Malibu.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Meanwhile, a red flag warning is now in place across parts of L.A. County. The warning for mountain and valley areas will remain in place through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters say some mountain areas could see gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. The windy and dry conditions mean an increased risk of wildfires.