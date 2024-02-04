WATCH LIVE

Evacuation order issued for Topanga Canyon area due to high risk of mudflows

Those in the area are being asked to leave the area as soon as possible and monitor weather conditions.

Sunday, February 4, 2024 5:09AM
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Some residents living in the Topanga Canyon area received an evacuation order Saturday evening as Southern California prepares for a dangerous storm that's expected to bring heavy rain to Los Angeles County.

An evacuation order was issued for areas along Santa Maria Road north of Topanga Canyon due to high risk of mud and debris flows. The order will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

Meanwhile, evacuation warnings have been issued for several unincorporated parts of L.A. County near the Agua Fire, Bobcat Fire (specifically the north end), Lake Fire and Owen Fire burn scars.

All evacuations warnings will be in effect starting 10 a.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Agua Fire evacuation warning areas

Area along Soledad Canyon Road east of Agua Dulce Canyon Road

Bobcat Fire evacuation warning areas

Juniper Hills and Valyermo areas

Lake Fire evacuation warning areas

Lake Hughes and King Canyon areas including those in the following:

  • 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road
  • 18000 block of Ellstree Drive
  • 46000 block of Kings Canyon Road
  • 18000 block of Newvale Drive
  • 43000 block of Lake Hughes Road

The City of Duarte has also used an evacuation warning for an area in the Fish Fire burn scar from 6 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Fish Fire evacuation warning areas

  • Mel Canyon Road between Fish Canyon Road and Brookridge Road
