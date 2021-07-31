5-month-old baby dies after being ejected from car in Torrance crash; injured mother still critical

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 5-month-old girl has died after she and her mother were ejected from a car in a violent crash at a Torrance intersection, authorities announced Friday.

The two-vehicle collision was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday at 220th Street and Western Avenue, according to the Torrance Police Department.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said, the cars collided as one of the drivers was trying to make a left turn onto 220th Street from Western Avenue.

The baby and her mother were passengers in the back seat of the turning vehicle; they were ejected upon impact and suffered serious injuries. Officers and firefighter-paramedics rushed the two victims to Harbor General Hospital.

The infant was later pronounced dead at the medical center, police said in a statement. The mother remained in critical condition on Friday.

Neither of the two victims were publicly identified, "pending notifications and respect for the deceased 5-month-old's family," the news release said.

No arrests or citations have been announced in the connection with the crash, which is under investigation.
