DUI suspect slams tow truck into more than a dozen vehicles in El Monte rampage caught on video

The driver and two others were injured after a group of bystanders took matters into their own hands.
EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A DUI suspect was arrested after a tow truck slammed into more than a dozen vehicles last weekend in El Monte, authorities said.

A witness recorded part of the June 6 rampage on video, which shows the tow truck ramming several parked cars in a strip mall parking lot as onlookers gasp in horror.

After the truck hit a cinder-block wall, several bystanders began throwing objects at the driver-side door and window, which shattered. They then pulled the driver from the cab of the vehicle and assaulted him.

The suspect and two others were hurt in the altercation. All three were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police arrived and took the driver into custody on suspicion of DUI and felony hit-and-run. His identity was not immediately released.
