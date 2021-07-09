politics

Toyota halts donations to Republicans who opposed election certification

By Alison Kosik, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Trump returns to stage with speech at North Carolina GOP convention

Toyota said it would stop donating to Republican lawmakers who opposed certifying the 2020 presidential election results, after a political action committee called out the automaker's financial support for "seditious politicians."

The decision to support those members of Congress has "troubled some stakeholders," Toyota said in a press release Thursday. "At this time, we have decided to stop contributing to those Members of Congress who contested the certification of certain states in the 2020 election. "

Toyota made the move after the Lincoln Project, a Republican-led PAC that was formed in opposition to Donald Trump, released a video ad attacking the Japanese automaker for donating to lawmakers who voted on January 6 not certify President Joe Biden's election win.



In the video, a narrator says "America's free market, democratic system has been good for companies like Toyota for a long time. So why would Toyota support politicians who tried to overthrow very system that's been so profitable for them?"

Toyota says its bipartisan PAC supports Democrats and Republicans running for Congress, and that in 2021, "the vast majority" of its contributions went to lawmakers in both parties who "supported the certification of the 2020 election."

Soon after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, dozens of corporations, including American Express, BlueCross BlueShield, Amazon, Walmart and Marriott, suspended donations to the 147 Republicans who objected to the Electoral College's votes.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrepublicanstoyotapolitics2020 presidential election
POLITICS
Trump allegedly praised Hitler, new book claims
GOP lawmaker Kevin Kiley joins recall race targeting Gov. Newsom
California sets date for Gov. Newsom's recall election for Sept. 14
Growing number of Americans concerned about crime, poll shows
TOP STORIES
Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC says
Video: Drake spotted on date at empty Dodger Stadium
Hundreds of small quakes reported following 6.0 near Lake Tahoe
SoCal weather: Temperatures getting hotter Friday
CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Friday
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 6-year-old in OC
Malibu brush fire burns several acres amid extreme heat
Show More
Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of California woman
K-9 tracks down girl missing during Tropical Storm Elsa
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
Cold weather virus in summer baffles doctors, worries parents
'Truly a senseless act': Road rage shooting kills MN baseball coach
More TOP STORIES News