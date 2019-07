$1.75 can get you across LA but is it worth the time?

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- $1.75 is the price for a one-way pass on LA Metro . That also covers transfers to different bus lines and subways, except the Silver Line and Metro Express Buses.I started in the middle of the Northern Valley to see how long it would take to get to the busiest station in Downtown LA, 7th Street/Metro Center.After checking Google Maps at 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on a weekday, the average commute time driving in a car is 52 minutes.Would you rather drive to save around 30 minutes on your commute, but then have to deal with parking, gas and maintaining a car? Or would you take the Metro and have to spend more of your day commuting?