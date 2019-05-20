PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- $1.75 is the price for a one-way pass on LA Metro. That also covers transfers to different bus lines and subways, except the Silver Line and Metro Express Buses.
I started in the middle of the Northern Valley to see how long it would take to get to the busiest station in Downtown LA, 7th Street/Metro Center.
After checking Google Maps at 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on a weekday, the average commute time driving in a car is 52 minutes.
Would you rather drive to save around 30 minutes on your commute, but then have to deal with parking, gas and maintaining a car? Or would you take the Metro and have to spend more of your day commuting?
$1.75 can get you across LA but is it worth the time?
