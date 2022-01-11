Delayed trash pick-ups? LA Sanitation says it's due to COVID

TARZANA (KABC) -- If you've noticed your trash isn't getting picked up regularly, you're not alone. Residents in Tarzana say trash pickup has been delayed by multiple days."I haven't called because I figured they'll come and get it eventually," said Tarzana resident Cynthia Ling.But this isn't news to L.A. Sanitation and Environment either. According to officials, there's a worker shortage."COVID has impacted us, we have about 15% of our employees right now out because of COVID," said Alex Helou of L.A. Sanitation and Environment.Helou says it's an "all-hands-on deck" situation."We are working on Saturdays to catch up," said Helou.Residents have also reported that garbage trucks are combining waste bins. They say that the green bin and black bins aren't being separated. Helou called this is unacceptable and will investigate the problem.Residents also say the blue bins are being left behind."They did not pick up the blue waste. But they picked up the green and the black waste," said Ling.Helou says to leave the blue bin out while they catch up on pickups and you can call the customer service line at 1-800-773-2489 for more help.