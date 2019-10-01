Travel

Average price of gas in SoCal climbs over $4 a gallon after 32-cent spike in a week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California drivers filling up their tank at the gas station may be wondering when the price hikes are likely to end.

The answer is probably not as soon as they'd like, as prices shot up another four cents in the Los Angeles region overnight.

The average price in Los Angeles County was $4.15 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

That's up from the average $4.11 from the day before.

Prices have skyrocketed 32 cents in one week in the Los Angeles and Long Beach areas, according to the Auto Club.

Industry experts say it's due to multiple ongoing problems across the state, as well as lower levels of imported fuel.

"Prices will likely continue to stay high for a number of days, depending on how quickly local refineries can re-start and increase production," said Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring in a press release.

Imports and more fuel deliveries from nearby states are expected to help.
