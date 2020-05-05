Travel

Coronavirus downturn: California's tourism industry projected to lose $72 billion, report says

California's tourism industry is on track to lose $72.1 billion this year in visitor spending this year -- about half of what it generated last year, according to a newly released report.

Visit California says the coronavirus emergency has erased 10 years of growth in visitor spending, state and local tax revenue, and the number of jobs created.

A possible recovery won't happen right away, economists say, adding that the economic recovery may take years, as it did after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
