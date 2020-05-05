Coronavirus downturn: California's tourism industry projected to lose $72 billion, report says

California's tourism industry is on track to lose $72.1 billion this year in visitor spending this year -- about half of what it generated last year, according to a newly released report.Visit California says the coronavirus emergency has erased 10 years of growth in visitor spending, state and local tax revenue, and the number of jobs created.A possible recovery won't happen right away, economists say, adding that the economic recovery may take years, as it did after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.