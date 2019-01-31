Concepts for Sepulveda Pass project shown in continued effort to ease congestion on 405 Freeway

SEPULVEDA PASS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The portion of the Sepulveda Pass through the 405 Freeway is one of the nation's worst traffic bottle necks, but new plans are in the works to ease chronic congestion."Right now, there doesn't seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel to solve the 405," Rob Ryder said.Ryder added it can take him an hour-and-a-half to get from Granada Hills to Westwood. That's why he and other commuters came to a meeting Wednesday night in the hopes of hearing good news.Metro presented concepts for its Sepulveda Transit Corridor project to put some type of train from the San Fernando Valley to the Westside."It addresses a critical need that we have in Los Angeles County. The Sepulveda Pass is one of the worst congestion bottlenecks in Southern California," said Dave Sotero, with Metro.More than 400,000 people travel through the stretch of the freeway every day. The new proposals include a below-ground train similar to the Red Line or a monorail that would go over the pass.Cathy Wayne knows commuters need some type of transit, but she also worries about the environmental impact."This city is building so much development and taking away so much space, so much open space," she said.All the proposed lines would connect with other rail lines and eventually to the airport."They simplified it. They said, we're going to have a few stations, it's going to go from here to here, and I think it's great. Fifteen minutes would be a dream," commuter Brandon Kaplan said.The money for the project is there and it was approved by voters in 2016 with Measure M. The project could qualify for accelerated completion, which means it could be done by 2028 - just in time for the Olympics.