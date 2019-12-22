Travel

Millions expected to travel through LAX during 'super peak' day in thick of holiday rush

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly six million people are expected to pass through Los Angeles International Airport during the Christmas and New Year's holiday travel period and Sunday will be one if its busiest days.

Sunday and Monday are projected to be "super peak" days, according to airport officials.

Officials say guests should be prepared for congested parking lots, heavy traffic and plenty of foot traffic. They're also highly recommending public transportation as an alternative to driving to the airport.

LAX has already experienced some problems, chiefly a massive fire that engulfed three unoccupied passengers buses Saturday night. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, the airport's recently launched LAX-it shuttles, which travelers must take to a specific lot to call rideshare services, will be available for those trying to catch a ride.

The launch of these new procedures was met with confusion and frustration, but here's what you need to know about the rideshare pickup changes.

