Uber to stop service at Ontario International Airport after increase in pick-up, drop-off fees

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Uber is stopping its service at the Ontario International Airport after the airport raised its fees for the rideshare company.
Many Uber drivers waiting for a customer at the airport this week were unaware that they would not be able to drop off or pick up passengers after Sept. 13.
"That's not too good of an idea. I don't know if they're going to have us go somewhere else," said driver Tom Wilson.
The company credits pulling the service at the airport to recent fee increases. Ontario airport raised the charge to $4 for a pick-up and another $4 for a drop-off, which has been in affect since July 1.
Uber sent a letter to the airport saying its unfair because taxi cabs and limousines are assessed a single $3 fee.
In a written statement, the company said they asked the airport to hold off on implementing the fee, and to provide what the new funds will be used for, but they refused.
"As a result, we've decided to end service there - which means that riders and airport employees will no longer be able to call an Uber to get to and from the airport," the statement reads.
"When you drive for Uber and Lyft you just do what you have to do," said Mark Hemmings. "I look at this as a business so I change with the time."
This howeverr is good news for cab drivers. Tilo Diaz said he sometimes works 15 hours and gets about 6 fares.
"That is the best thing that could happen because we were starving. We really had to wait two to three hours for a call, for a fare," said Diaz.
In a statement, the airport said that Lyft will continue to operate at the airport, adding that they also "have free shuttles provided by OmniTrans and convenient parking facilities where you can book parking online."
