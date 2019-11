Thanksgiving traffic: Wednesday will be the worst day of holiday week to travel in LA

The Thanksgiving travel rush is officially upon us as millions head out to reach their holiday destinations.Nearly 55 million Americans are expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving holiday, a 2.9% increase from last year. The 2019 holiday weekend is expected to see the second-highest travel volume, falling second only to an all-time record set back in 2005.Thankfully, AAA and transportation analytics company INRIX have broken those travel times down to a science so you can plan your holiday travel.The heaviest holiday traffic in Los Angeles will be Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.At that point, the roads are expected to be completely gridlocked, and it'll likely take 3.5 times longer to reach your destination, the AAA/INRIX report states.Travel conditions could be compounded with a forecast of rain and snow expected to slam Southern California this week.Officials with the National Weather Service that the wet weather could bring major travel delays and road closures.