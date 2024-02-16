Passenger bypassed checkpoint, flew from Nashville to LAX without ticket, TSA says

A woman jumped an unmanned security barrier and flew from Nashville to Los Angeles without a ticket, the TSA says.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the second time in three months, federal authorities are investigating an incident in which a passenger boarded a flight without a ticket and landed in Los Angeles.

Last week, a woman bypassed TSA checkpoints at Nashville International Airport without showing her boarding pass or identification and boarded a flight to Los Angeles International Airport via American Airlines.

The TSA says the woman jumped a barrier that was unmanned at the time to avoid the checkpoint for ID. But she did properly pass through the security line to get screened with her carry on items before somehow boarding the American Airlines flight.

The TSA says once passengers pass through the security checkpoint, it is the individual airline's responsibility to check their tickets as they board the flight. American Airlines has not commented publicly.

The woman was detained and questioned after she landed. For now she has not been charged.

In November, a Russian man flew from Copenhagen to LAX without a passport, visa or plane ticket, federal authorities said.

When he showed up at the Los Angeles customs checkpoint, he had no papers and was not listed as a passenger on the flight manifest. He was detained in Los Angeles and the FBI was investigating.