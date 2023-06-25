iPhone's SOS feature saves woman who injured ankle during hike in Tujunga

A woman who suffered an injury while hiking in Tujunga thought she was out of luck when her phone lost reception. Thankfully, her iPhone has a feature that saved her life.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the woman hurt her ankle near Trail Canyon Falls and was unable to finish her hike.

However, she was able to call 911 without any reception using her iPhone's "Emergency SOS via satellite" feature.

As the name suggests, you can use the feature to text emergency services when you're out of cell and Wi-Fi coverage. You can also use the Find My app to share your location via satellite.

Video posted on Twitter shows LASD crews hoisting the woman to safety.

The woman is recovering and is expected to ok.

LASD said this is the department's third "iPhone rescue" of the year.