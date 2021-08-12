animal rescue

Friends form human chain to help rescue puppy amid flooding in Turkey

SINOP, Turkey (KABC) -- A group of friends formed a human chain to save a puppy from drowning in Turkey as heavy flooding struck the area on Wednesday.

The dog was stranded on flood debris in the Black Sea off the coast of Sinop, Turkey.

Video shows the men holding onto each other for support as they try to reach the animal. The men had to maintain their collective balance amid pieces of wood and garbage on the open water to avoid being in a similar situation as the canine.



"We were in danger, one wrong move could have caused us to drown in the sea," Klcaslan told Storyful.

Thankfully the group was able to snatch the puppy and run to safety.

The dog appeared to be OK once he got to dry land.

