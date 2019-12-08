San Bernardino County man accused of thousands of harassing calls to government officials

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino County man is facing a federal criminal complaint accusing him of making more than 10,000 harassing and threatening telephone calls to government offices this year.Robert Stahlnecker, 48, of Twentynine Palms, was arrested Friday after authorities say he made those calls to government offices and made death threats.His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 26.Stahlnecker is accused of making harassing and threatening calls to a congressional office in San Mateo and a senator's office in Ohio. Officials say he used vulgar language and made threats to kill the elected official.Prosecutors say he made more than 10,000 calls to government agencies and elected officials just this year.Since 2009, there have been 41 investigations opened against him involving 53 different elected officials and he's been convicted of similar charges in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Riverside.