Twin sisters born on different days in different years

DENTON, Texas -- Annie Jo Scott and Effie Rose Scott are newborn twin sisters who will forever have a unique birth story to tell.

The fraternal twin sisters were born on different days in different years.

Annie Jo was born at 11:55 p.m., on Dec. 31, 2022, according to her mom Kali Scott.

Her sister Effie Rose was born at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according to Scott.

"I love the unique aspect that they get to go forward with a little bit of individualism right out of the gates," Scott told "Good Morning America."

Scott and her husband Cliff, who are from Denton, Texas, were expecting their daughters to arrive on Jan. 11, the date she was scheduled for a cesarean section.

Scott said that after going to a check-up appointment on Dec. 29, she was hospitalized so that doctors could monitor her blood pressure.

It was only then, she said, that the couple realized their first children could be New Year's babies.

"We had joked at that point, once we realized that we weren't going to leave the hospital without babies, that wouldn't it be funny," Scott said. "We had a couple friends who said the same thing, and then it ended up happening that way."

Scott said doctors decided to move forward with the C-section late Saturday night.

Annie was the first baby delivered, and then six minutes later, Effie. Both girls weighed around 5 pounds, 5 ounces each, according to Scott.

She said she and the twins are all healthy and recovering well.

Now Scott and her husband are thinking ahead about what New Year's and birthday celebrations on two different days will look like for decades to come.

"I had been thinking, you know, so traditional of one birthday, but now it's two totally different birthdays," Scott said. "One will get to celebrate New Year's Eve going out and gets to celebrate New Year's Day and the new year coming in."

She added, "We're going to have to start celebrating New Year's a little differently now."