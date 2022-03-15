localish

'Two Chicks in the Mix' to open wedding cake storefront in West Oakland

By Victoria Vallecorse
EMBED <>More Videos

Best friend bakers craft wedding cake masterpieces

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- BFF bakers Malaka Wilson-Greene and Erica Freeman create wedding cake masterpieces adorned with fresh flowers and unique designs. Their company, "Two Chicks in the Mix" makes good-for-you desserts that are a feast for the eyes.

When customers dive fork first into the aesthetic creations, they'll find wholesome ingredients, elegant flavor profiles, and thoughtfulness baked in.

Besties since high school, Malaka and Eric knew they wanted to become business owners together. In fact, before opening a bakery they almost entered into a completely different industry.

"Erica and I started the business almost 8 years ago after I came to her with the idea that we should sell clothing," explained Malaka. "Erica pooh-poohed that idea and said that we should bake instead."

The duo grew up baking with their family and decided to incorporate time-honored recipes into their California offerings. In addition to wedding cakes, Erica and Malaka craft seasonal pies, cupcakes, tarts, and more.

Two Chicks in the Mix operates in LA and the Bay Area with a storefront coming to West Oakland.

"We don't have any formal training in the industry, we've never ran businesses before," said Malaka. "So, I think we're both really proud of ourselves about how far we've come."

The co-founders not only hope to spread some sweetness but also inspire more Black bakers to launch their wedding cake businesses.

"Particularly in the wedding industry, we realized that there weren't that many Black chefs or Black bakers that were highlighted," said Erica. "We wanted to encourage other Black women or Black bakers, in general, to get into the industry."

To learn more and place an order, visit here.

Stay updated by following @twochicksinthemix on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alamedawest oaklandkgofooddessertscakelocalish
LOCALISH
Best friend bakers craft wedding cake masterpieces
How to become a real-life Jedi
Aspiring Chicago athletes coached on and off the field
The Sustainable Farm connects people to food they eat
TOP STORIES
OC school mourning assistant principal who took own life on campus
2 dead, 19 injured in suspected gas leak explosion in Playa del Carmen
Judge blocks release of records related to Bob Saget's death
Fire in San Bernardino County near Oro Grande prompts evacuations
Soldier killed in battle exercise at Fort Irwin
Deputies break up Compton street takeover after crash
Bodycam video: LAPD officer tackles man carrying infant during chase
Show More
3-year-old accidentally kills his mother while playing with gun
Riverside police searching for mother suspected of abducting her sons
China orders 51 million into lockdown as COVID surges
Crews searching for missing hiker near San Gorgonio Mountain
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei returning to earth on Russian spacecraft
More TOP STORIES News