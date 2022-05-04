2 dead, 1 hospitalized after apparent shooting in Riverside near La Sierra University

Investigators said it happened around 2:15 a.m. on the 11000 block of Pierce Street where officers found two people with gunshot wounds after reports of a shooting in the area.
One person died at the scene. The other was sent to the hospital.
A few minutes later, officers were flagged down on the 91 Freeway offramp at 14th Street and found another person shot several times.
That person was rushed to the hospital but later died.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.
Robbery and homicide detectives along with forensic specialists have since begun their investigation
There is no immediate information on the potential suspect or suspects at this time.
RELATED: Riverside police release video of unsolved 2016 shooting that injured 2 people on Christmas