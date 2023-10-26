UAW strike update: Union, Ford reach tentative deal that would end strike, sources say

The UAW strike could be coming to an end as the union and Ford reached a tentative agreement.

Ford Motor and United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative agreement that would end the strike at Ford, two people with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ABC News.

An official announcement could happen as soon as Wednesday night, pending approval of UAW leadership, per those same sources.

Spokespersons for both Ford Motor and the UAW have declined to comment on the tentative deal. The deal includes a proposal for wage increases of at least 25% over the term of the deal and improved benefits for union members, according to sources.

These sources did not comment on any negotiations between the UAW and Stellantis/General Motors.

This deal would still need to be ratified by a majority of Ford's 57,000 union members.