Deputies are investigating if a man critically wounded in Willowbrook shooting is an Uber driver; El Segundo Blvd is shut down in both directions. UPDATES on @ABC7 at 5 & 6am. | WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/a8eFAq28gR pic.twitter.com/ZJhUnPZB23 — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) October 22, 2018

An Uber driver is in critical condition after being shot in his car in the Willowbrook area, and authorities are searching for two suspects in the crime.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a crash shortly before midnight Sunday in the 2100 block of El Segundo Boulevard.Deputies discovered a man in a sedan with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. Emergency crews transported him to St. Francis Medical Center in critical condition, sheriff's official said.The victim's identity was not released, but sheriff's officials later confirmed he is an Uber driver in his 20s.Detectives learned two men got out of the back seats of the victim's vehicle before one or both of the suspects shot the victim, ran eastbound on El Segundo Boulevard and got away. The victim continued to drive a short distance before crashing into another car.Sheriff's officials said they're still investigating whether the suspects were paying customers of the driver at the time of the shooting. A spokesperson for Uber said the victim was not online as a driver at the time of the shooting.A detailed description of the suspects was not released. Sheriff's officials said it's unknown whether they're gang members.El Segundo Boulevard was shut down in both directions for the investigation.Anyone with more information about the incident is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Century Station at (323) 568-4800.