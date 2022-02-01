Suspect in shooting threats against UCLA now in custody, authorities say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Colorado law enforcement has confirmed that the person who made threats of a possible shooting at UCLA is now in custody.According to UCLA, law enforcement from out of state have confirmed that the person who made the threats is under observation and not in California.UCLA announced all classes Tuesday will be held remotely after threats were made toward members of the university's philosophy department by a former postdoctoral fellow.Students say Matthew Harris, who is also a former lecturer, sent an email to his former philosophy department threatening to hurt faculty and staff. However, it's unknown if the person in custody is Harris.Harris posted hundreds of videos online Monday, including one showing video of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and the massacre at Columbine High School.Students who had Harris as a professor say the trouble began last year and exploded Monday as news of his latest threats spread on social media."I've been scared about this professor, this guy, for about a year since my girlfriend told me about the stories - how he treated their class, but also the threats he made after he got put on leave," student Nathan Robbins said.