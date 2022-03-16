fatal crash

9 dead in west Texas crash involving bus carrying University of the Southwest golf teams

EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple dead in west Texas crash involving van carrying golf teams

ANDREWS, Texas -- Nine people died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university who were returning home from a golf tournament, authorities said.

A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County and crashed into a bus carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Six students and a faculty member were killed in the crash along with the driver and a passenger in the pickup truck, Blanco said. Two students were taken by helicopter to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition.

In a post on Facebook, the University of the Southwest said the faculty member killed was the golf coach.



"It's a very tragic scene," Blanco said. "It's very, very tragic."

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state's border with Texas. The teams had been scheduled to play in a tournament Tuesday at Midland College, about 315 miles west of Dallas.

"We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students' lives and their coach," University President Quint Thurman said in a statement.



The university said that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash, and counseling and religious services would be available on campus.

The crash happened in the same area - but not the same roadway - where three people were killed in November when a pickup truck crashed into a school bus carrying members of the Andrews High School band.

The high school's band director, the school bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck all died in that crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascollege studentstexas newsathletesfatal crashgolfcollege studentstudents
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Woman, child fatally struck near elementary school in Riverside
$50K reward offered in deadly South LA hit-and-run that killed father
Hearing set for socialite accused of killing 2 boys in 2020 crash
2nd teen dies after his brother is killed in Huntington Beach crash
TOP STORIES
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan; tsunami alert issued
Thieves smash car in alleged Lakewood catalytic converter theft
New video details 2020 arrest of man who died in CHP custody
Woman, child fatally struck near elementary school in Riverside
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
Federal Reserve expected to raise borrowing rate
Show More
Live wolverine captured in Utah for the first time ever
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
Study: Allergy season will start much earlier due to climate crisis
Looming funding cuts to federal COVID programs threaten clinics
Gov. Newsom packs emergency supplies for Ukraine relief efforts
More TOP STORIES News