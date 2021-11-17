Caught on camera: Upland couple followed home from Hollywood, held at gunpoint by robbers

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Upland couple followed home, held at gunpoint by robbers

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A frightening follow-home robbery in which a couple was held at gunpoint in Upland was captured on video.

Surveillance footage shows the incident unfold in a driveway at a home on N. 1st Avenue early Sunday morning, according to the Upland Police Department.

The victims had just arrived home after spending the evening in Hollywood when it happened. That's when police say two cars that had been following them, a white newer model Mercedes sedan and a white Ford Mustang with a black top, pulled up.

Three armed suspects approached them and demanded the couple's keys, wallet and jewelry.

LAPD issues alert on 'follow-home robberies' targeting people in Melrose shopping district
EMBED More News Videos

The Los Angeles Police Department has issued a safety bulletin for parts of the city that have experienced an increase in crime, such as Melrose Ave, the Jewelry District, nightclubs and high-end restaurants.



"Two of the suspects were armed with firearms and one of them had a stun gun, which he used on the female victim and on the male victim more than one time," said Capt. Marcelo Blanco.

The man eventually handed over his Rolex watch and all three suspects took off and remained outstanding as of Wednesday.

Both victims said they were in pain, but are expected to fully recover.

Police are now warning people to pay attention to cars around you and to start driving to a police station if you suspect you're being followed.

Sidewalk diners robbed at gunpoint on Melrose in terrifying incident caught on video
EMBED More News Videos

A terrifying armed robbery of sidewalk diners on Melrose Avenue was caught on camera.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
uplandsan bernardino countyrobberycaught on videoarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News