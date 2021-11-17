Caught on camera: Upland couple followed home from Hollywood, held at gunpoint by robbers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11217616" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Los Angeles Police Department has issued a safety bulletin for parts of the city that have experienced an increase in crime, such as Melrose Ave, the Jewelry District, nightclubs and high-end restaurants.

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A frightening follow-home robbery in which a couple was held at gunpoint in Upland was captured on video.Surveillance footage shows the incident unfold in a driveway at a home on N. 1st Avenue early Sunday morning, according to the Upland Police Department.The victims had just arrived home after spending the evening in Hollywood when it happened. That's when police say two cars that had been following them, a white newer model Mercedes sedan and a white Ford Mustang with a black top, pulled up.Three armed suspects approached them and demanded the couple's keys, wallet and jewelry."Two of the suspects were armed with firearms and one of them had a stun gun, which he used on the female victim and on the male victim more than one time," said Capt. Marcelo Blanco.The man eventually handed over his Rolex watch and all three suspects took off and remained outstanding as of Wednesday.Both victims said they were in pain, but are expected to fully recover.Police are now warning people to pay attention to cars around you and to start driving to a police station if you suspect you're being followed.