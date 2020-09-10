Society

Local lawmakers call for full investigation into mail dumping caught on camera in Glendale parking lot

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two local lawmakers are calling for a full investigation into an incident involving bags of unopened mail being dumped in Glendale.

Congressmen Adam Schiff and Jimmy Gomez on Wednesday sent a letter to Patricia Armstrong, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's inspector in charge of the Los Angeles Division, calling for the investigation.

Surveillance footage shows multiple bags being tossed from a Budget truck in a parking lot near 7Q Spa on Glenoaks Boulevard. The spa's owner found hundreds of unopened envelopes and packages last week.

EMBED More News Videos

Bags of mail were dumped in a parking lot in Glendale last week, according to surveillance footage.



USPS has said the truck driver was a contractor and not an employee of the agency.

Investigators had already begun looking into the incident, saying the mail would eventually be delivered, but Schiff and Gomez urged the Postal Service to keep Congress updated on its progress and report whether it was an isolated incident or part of a "broader pattern."

"This matter is of grave importance, as it comes at a time when there are still questions and concerns about the Postal Service and accessibility for residents and business owners, as a direct result of deliberate policy changes to the service from the president of the United States and his Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy,'' the letter read.

RELATED: Social media posts of locked mailboxes in Burbank go viral
EMBED More News Videos

The USPS said it's common practice for mailboxes outside post offices to be locked on days they are closed to prevent vandalism.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyglendalelos angeles countysurveillance cameracaught on camerauspssurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Dorado Fire flare-up prompts more evacuations
Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest explodes to nearly 20K acres
Senate GOP's COVID-19 relief bill expected to fall in vote
Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion
3 sought after Big Bear liquor store clerk shot during robbery
Creek Fire: 166,965 acres now burned with 0% containment
3 dead in Bear Fire burning near Oroville, sheriff says
Show More
US layoffs remain elevated as 884,000 seek jobless aid
93-year-old SoCal woman beats COVID-19
LA County backs off trick-or-treating ban
NC girl reflects on tough year after traumatic shark attack
JCPenney expected to sell to Simon and Brookfield for $1.75B
More TOP STORIES News