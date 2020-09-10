Local lawmakers call for full investigation into mail dumping caught on camera in Glendale parking lot

Congressmen Adam Schiff and Jimmy Gomez on Wednesday sent a letter to Patricia Armstrong, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's inspector in charge of the Los Angeles Division, calling for the investigation.
Surveillance footage shows multiple bags being tossed from a Budget truck in a parking lot near 7Q Spa on Glenoaks Boulevard. The spa's owner found hundreds of unopened envelopes and packages last week.
USPS has said the truck driver was a contractor and not an employee of the agency.
Investigators had already begun looking into the incident, saying the mail would eventually be delivered, but Schiff and Gomez urged the Postal Service to keep Congress updated on its progress and report whether it was an isolated incident or part of a "broader pattern."
"This matter is of grave importance, as it comes at a time when there are still questions and concerns about the Postal Service and accessibility for residents and business owners, as a direct result of deliberate policy changes to the service from the president of the United States and his Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy,'' the letter read.
