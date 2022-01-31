Caught on camera: Man steals box of mail after vandalizing USPS truck in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A brazen mail theft was caught on camera in a Pomona neighborhood over the weekend.

Video shows a man smashing the window of a U.S. Postal vehicle, stealing a box of mail, and then taking off in a car.

The crime happened Saturday morning at about 9 a.m. near Westwood Place and Berkeley Avenue.

Neighbors say they have turned the video over to the U.S. Postal Service, which is investigating the theft.

Surveillance cameras have become normal fixtures on many homes revealing crimes that might not have been seen otherwise, especially package thefts. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says that those aren't the only crimes they're investigating.

"Letter carriers are being robbed on the street, for mail, for their keys, and protecting the people who work hard to deliver the mail is our number one priority," said U.S. Postal Inspector Matthew Norfleet back in December.

They say video has been a critical tool to help in their investigations into mail thefts and robberies.

