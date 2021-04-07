VA Greater Los Angeles expands vaccine eligibility to all veterans, caregivers and spouses

The expanded authority to make vaccinations available to those groups is granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden last month. The VA says it will continue to prioritize veterans enrolled in VA care.
COVID-19 vaccinations are offered at West L.A., Sepulveda and Los Angeles ambulatory care centers, Santa Maria, Bakersfield, and at community-based vaccine events across the organizations healthcare system.
Priority will be given to those who first register online and then call the VA's vaccine appointment line at (310) 268-4900.
Head to the VA's website to see a full breakdown of eligibility requirements to get your shot.
The announcement comes as California is also expanding the list of people who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting April 15, everyone 16 and older will be able to get their shot.
