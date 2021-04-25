Many Americans skipping second COVID shot, CDC reports

They believe 8% of Americans who got their first dose have not or will not get their second shot.
While no one may want to go through the hassle of making two appointments, it is still necessary, and every expert agrees that you must follow the pharmaceutical's instructions. Except more than 5 million Americans have not.
"We're out there trying to combat the degree of vaccine hesitancy that still is out there. And one of the real reasons why people have hesitancy is concern about the safety of the vaccine," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Some patients say a second dose of the same brand was not available when they came back for their second shot. Others say the hassles of booking appointments was not worth it, or that they had negative side effects the first time and didn't want to go through it again.
While there are lots of anecdotal reasons why people did not get a second dose, officials are encouraging Americans to follow the guidelines to get their second shot in the time frame that is recommended.
For those who prefer one and done, Johnson and Johnson's one-shot vaccine has been greenlighted again. It had been pulled for 11 days for further study after the CDC learned 15 women suffered a rare blood clot after their shot. Three of those women died.
Eight million Americans had opted for Johnson & Johnson. Officials have ruled it is safe to continue.
"I'm concerned because it does affect women, you know with the blood clots. I am not sure about that. If that were being given today, I would have refused it. Blood clots are a concern," said Wendy Panalal, who received the Pfizer vaccine.
Globally, India continues to be a hotbed of COVID spikes. Officials are calling it a tsunami of cases, with almost 1 million new patients in the last three days. The United States is now in a position to send supplies and resources.
"I didn't want to take it, you know, to get vaccinated, but after searching and finding out the people who already got it, I decided to do it. It's to keep people safe," said Milton Restituo.