Join ABC7 at 5:30 p.m. Friday for our latest virtual town hall, Vaccine Watch: Latino Impact.
We will dedicate the entire half-hour to discussing vaccine disparities among the Latino community.
ABC7 Circle of Health reporter Denise Dador will speak with a team of doctors.
Watch the town hall live on ABC7, or by streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles apps on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV.
WATCH TODAY: Doctors to discuss vaccine disparities among Latino community at virtual town hall
COVID-19 VACCINE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News