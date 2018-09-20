UPDATE: One suspect is in custody and we are actively searching for a second suspect near the school. The school will remain on lockdown until the area is safe. We are working with @ChampsCharter school on a reunification plan for parents and students. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 20, 2018

A Van Nuys charter school employee and student were wounded in a shooting across the street from the campus on Thursday, authorities said.The shooting was reported shortly after noon outside of CHAMPS Charter High School of the Arts Multimedia & Performing, located in the 6800 block of Van Nuys Boulevard. The school was on lockdown amid the investigation, Los Angeles police said.Police confirmed the shooting did not take place inside the school but near a Jack in the Box across the street, where a barricade situation is underway. Los Angeles police said one suspect is in custody and another remained outstanding.At a media briefing, authorities said a female employee of the school and a student were both shot and wounded. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.Van Nuys Boulevard was closed during the investigation.