Van Nuys school employee, student shot near CHAMPS Charter High School

EMBED </>More Videos

A shooting has been reported near a charter high school in Van Nuys on Thursday.

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Van Nuys charter school employee and student were wounded in a shooting across the street from the campus on Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly after noon outside of CHAMPS Charter High School of the Arts Multimedia & Performing, located in the 6800 block of Van Nuys Boulevard. The school was on lockdown amid the investigation, Los Angeles police said.

Police confirmed the shooting did not take place inside the school but near a Jack in the Box across the street, where a barricade situation is underway. Los Angeles police said one suspect is in custody and another remained outstanding.


At a media briefing, authorities said a female employee of the school and a student were both shot and wounded. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Van Nuys Boulevard was closed during the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingschool shootingVan NuysLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
CA becomes first state to bar restaurants from handing out plastic straws
Maryland shooting: 4 dead, including suspect
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
2 LA County deputies shot, 1 suspect killed in East LA
California DMV offices experience technical issues
Harbor Gateway fire: Tanker erupts in flames at industrial yard
9 people killed in head-on collision on Arizona highway, authorities say
LASD deputies rescue father, young son from burning building
Show More
Firefighters make quick work of house fire in Historic South Central
3.4-magnitude earthquake shakes San Bernardino
GOP says time running out for Ford to talk in Kavanaugh case
DA investigating over 6 alleged victims of OC couple
Police: Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC
More News