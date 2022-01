VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot during a home invasion robbery in Van Nuys Monday evening, according to Los Angeles police.LAPD said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 14100 block of W. Monroe Place.The homeowner was shot in the arm and was taken to a hospital, but police described him as being conscious and alert.A description of the suspect or suspects was not available.It's unclear if the victim knew the gunman or if the incident was a follow-home robbery. It's also unknown if anything may have been taken from the victim.