2 people shot, killed at Van Nuys home; victims were apparently targeted

By
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were shot and killed late Monday evening at a home in Van Nuys and authorities were investigating the possibility that the victims were deliberately targeted.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. in the 15300 block of Wyandotte Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said. The victims were not immediately identified.

The suspects, who wore white ski masks, fled the scene in a white or silver van, according to the LAPD. No other descriptions were available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
van nuys
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive 5-alarm blaze rips through Tustin apartment complex
Blues player collapses during Ducks game in Anaheim
LA County program aims to keep homeless from returning to jail
Sanders edges Buttigieg in NH primary, giving Dems 2 front-runners
Fire erupts at ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana
LAPD chase ends in violent North Hollywood crash
Santa Ana PD officer donating kidney to former police partner
Show More
Video captures brazen robbery at Hollywood 7-Eleven store
San Bernardino police ask for help solving 5 murders
2 Ohio State Univ. football players accused of rape, kidnapping
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack
1 shot, killed near Highland Park elementary school
More TOP STORIES News