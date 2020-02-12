2 people shot, killed at Van Nuys home; victims were apparently targeted

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were shot and killed late Monday evening at a home in Van Nuys and authorities were investigating the possibility that the victims were deliberately targeted.The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. in the 15300 block of Wyandotte Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said. The victims were not immediately identified.The suspects, who wore white ski masks, fled the scene in a white or silver van, according to the LAPD. No other descriptions were available.