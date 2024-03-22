'Vaselina,' new Latin remake of 'Grease,' announces SoCal tour dates

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "Vaselina," the new Latin remake of the iconic movie musical "Grease," is expanding its tour in the U.S. and it's coming to Southern California this summer!

The cast of "Vaselina" made the announcement Thursday during a press conference at the YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park.

They'll perform twice at the Inglewood venue on Sunday, June 23, once at 4 p.m. and again at 8 p.m.

The cast includes members of the legendary Mexican pop music group "Timbiriche," which started as a children's group in the early 80s and gained massive success as they grew into adulthood.

"The band we are in called 'Timbiriche,' which was a very famous band back in the 80s, did 'Vaselina' in the years '84 and '85. We did more than 500 runs and recorded a wonderful album," said Benny Ibarra, who plays the lead role of Danny Seco in the Latin remake. "Since then, it's been embedded in the hearts and minds of a lot of Mexicans."

The cast also includes María León, Kalimba, Andrea Legarreta, Yahir, Alejandro Ibarra, Veronica Jaspeado, Mauricio Barcelata, Carmen Sarahí and María Elisa Gallegos.

Visit the YouTube Theater's website for ticket information.