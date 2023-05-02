Temecula man accused of slamming SUV into 10 vehicles in Los Angeles, police say

LAPD Chief Michel Moore tells the Police Commission about an incident involving a man slamming into 10 vehicles in Chinatown and Elysian Park.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested after slamming his SUV into at least 10 vehicles in the Elysian Park and Chinatown areas of Los Angeles on Monday, police said.

Over a two-hour period the suspect rammed his Nissan Xterra into at least 10 vehicles, some parked and some moving, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Thirteen victims associated with the vehicles have been identified, including one LAPD employee who was returning from lunch at the time and one Department of Water and Power employee.

"I'm grateful that none of the victims were seriously injured," Police Chief Michel Moore said.

The suspect has been identified as Diosdado Tzintzunespindo, 37, of Temecula. His vehicle was identified as a silver 2004 Nissan Xterra, license plate 5JRT146.

He was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $440,000 bail.

A motive for the assaults remains under investigation.

Police are reaching out to the public to see if there are more alleged victims.

"We'll continue to investigate the circumstances and bring it to the public's attention," Moore said. "Because given the traffic flows that were going on in the areas in which he moved about, we believe it's entirely possible there may be other victims of a similar assault."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kim at (213) 833-3750 or e-mail him at 37790@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anonymous tips may be provided to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477).