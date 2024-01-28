Former Dodger Yasiel Puig involved in wild brawl during Venezuelan winter league game

CARACAS, VENEZUELA (KABC) -- Former Dodger Yasiel Puig found himself in the middle of a brawl Wednesday during the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League's Grand Final game.

The matchup between Cardenales de Lara and Tiburones de La Guaira took a chaotic turn during shortstop Maikel Garcia's home run celebration for La Guaira.

Garcia's tie-breaking two-run homer in the eighth inning propelled the coastal team to a 10-8 lead, but his celebrations sparked tensions, according to local media.

According to El Nacional, the rival team objected to a bat flip and some words in their direction.

Footage posted on social media shows the teams confronting each other, before tensions eventually spill over.

Garcia's home run paved the way for a 12-10 La Guaira win. They followed that with a 7-5 win in Game 3, putting them one game away from a clean sweep.

Puig spent six seasons with the Dodgers and last played in the MLB in 2019.

Storyful contributed to this report.