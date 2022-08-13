Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies after being struck by pickup truck in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez died Friday after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxnard.

The crash occurred just after 6:40 p.m. in the area of Seventh and A streets, according to Oxnard police.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Paramedics rushed Ramirez to an emergency room, but she did not survive.

"Our County mourns the loss of our Chair of the Board Carmen Ramirez. Chair Ramirez was a pedestrian involved in a vehicle accident in Oxnard and passed away this evening. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and her City and County community," the county announced in a social media post.

Ramirez, 73, grew up in the San Gabriel Valley with six siblings and worked in Ventura County since 1978, according to her 2020 campaign website.