Ventura County deputy arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting female inmate in jail

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Ventura County deputy accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate while on duty was arrested Sunday, authorities said.Deputy Leonard Lopez, 48, is facing one felony count of sexual battery, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.An investigation was launched earlier this month after the female inmate at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura reported the alleged assault to a jail staff member.The inmate reported that Lopez entered her cell early in the morning and inappropriately touched her over her clothing. Lopez had been assigned on security duty in a remote area of the facility where the victim was being held, authorities said.Video surveillance evidence was used to support the victim's statements, according to a press release from the department.Lopez was released on $20,000 bail and is due back in court on Oct. 8.