Evacuation orders and warnings issued in Ventura County ahead of strong storm

VENTURA (KABC) -- Some residents in Ventura County received evacuation orders or warnings that they could be forced to leave their homes as the region braces for a winter storm that's expected to bring heavy downpours.

The evacuation orders went into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents in the unincorporated Ojai area, including Matilija Canyon, North Fork and Camino Cielo.

Evacuation warnings were issued for the following areas:

- Ventura RV Resort

- Community of Foster Park/Camp Chaffee

- Old Creek Road

- Structures on Grada Avenue and Truelo Avenue in unincorporated Camarillo

A strong storm will move into Southern California, dumping rain in Los Angeles and snow in the mountains. Here's the latest on the weather.

Rain is forecasted to begin Saturday afternoon and will intensify through Sunday morning. Prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain is expected for most of the county. Officials say the amount of rain can result in landslides or debris flows.

An emergency evacuation shelter was established at the Ventura College Gymnasium at 4677 Telegraph Road.

This comes after evacuation warnings were issued for parts of Santa Barbara County.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.