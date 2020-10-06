Health & Fitness

Ventura County moves to 'red' tier in CA reopening framework

Ventura County was among several counties on Tuesday to advance to the less restrictive "red" tier in California's color-coded classification system.
The move means businesses like restaurants, malls and gyms can reopen indoors with restrictions.

Schools could also opt for in-person classes after a 14-day waiting period.

RELATED: Coronavirus in California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system

How a county is categorized depends on the number of new daily coronavirus cases and the testing positivity rate, or the proportion of those tested who turn back a positive result.

Counties in the red tier must have four to seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents or a 5-8% positivity rate.

Each color code has a different set of rules regarding what businesses are and aren't allowed to reopen, whether they can open indoors or outdoors, and at what capacity they can operate.

The rules for the red tier include:

  • Hair salons: open indoors with modifications
  • Retail: open indoors at 50% capacity
  • Malls: open indoors at 50% capacity and limited food courts
  • Personal care services (nail salons, body waxing, etc.): open indoors with modifications
  • Museums, zoos and aquariums: open indoors at 25% capacity
  • Places of worship: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
  • Movie theaters: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
  • Hotels: open with modifications, plus fitness centers can open at 10% capacity
  • Gyms: open indoors at 10% capacity
  • Restaurants: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
  • Wineries: outdoor only
  • Bars and breweries: closed
  • Family entertainment centers: outdoor only, like mini golf, batting cages and go-kart racing
  • Cardrooms: outdoor only
  • Non-essential offices: remote work only
  • Professional sports: no live audiences
  • Schools: can reopen for in-person instruction after two weeks out of the purple tier


RELATED: Here's a breakdown of each tier in California's new reopening framework

The above video is from a previous story.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
