Ventura County moves to 'red' tier in CA reopening framework

Hair salons: open indoors with modifications

Retail: open indoors at 50% capacity

Malls: open indoors at 50% capacity and limited food courts

Personal care services (nail salons, body waxing, etc.): open indoors with modifications

Museums, zoos and aquariums: open indoors at 25% capacity

Places of worship: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Movie theaters: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Hotels: open with modifications, plus fitness centers can open at 10% capacity

Gyms: open indoors at 10% capacity

Restaurants: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Wineries: outdoor only

Bars and breweries: closed

Family entertainment centers: outdoor only, like mini golf, batting cages and go-kart racing

Cardrooms: outdoor only

Non-essential offices: remote work only

Professional sports: no live audiences

Schools: can reopen for in-person instruction after two weeks out of the purple tier

Ventura County was among several counties on Tuesday to advance to the less restrictive "red" tier in California's color-coded classification system.The move means businesses like restaurants, malls and gyms can reopen indoors with restrictions.Schools could also opt for in-person classes after a 14-day waiting period.How a county is categorized depends on the number of new daily coronavirus cases and the testing positivity rate, or the proportion of those tested who turn back a positive result.Counties in the red tier must have four to seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents or a 5-8% positivity rate.Each color code has a different set of rules regarding what businesses are and aren't allowed to reopen, whether they can open indoors or outdoors, and at what capacity they can operate.The rules for the red tier include: