Ventura County woman accused of sexually assaulting two 14-year-old boys

OAK PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Ventura County woman accused of sexually assaulting two teenage boys was arrested and released after she posted bail, authorities said Monday.Amalia Marie Utz, 47, was arrested on Oct. 9. after a patrol deputy with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office followed up on a rumor that a 14-year-old boy was sexually assaulted last month, according to a news release from sheriff's officials.Authorities said an investigation led to the discovery of a second 14-year-old victim, and that there were numerous calls to Utz's home for "juvenile disturbances, found runaways, juveniles in possession of and smoking marijuana, high school age parties, alcohol being given to minors and reckless driving."The Oak Park woman was arrested on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor and oral copulation with a minor under 16.She was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility and released after posting $20,000 bail.Her next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 25.Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective Darin Yanover at 805-494-8229.