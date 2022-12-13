Some Taylor Swift fans notified of another chance to get tickets to 'Eras' tour

Some who signed up for the Ticketmaster verified fan Taylor Swift pre-sale were notified of another chance to get tickets to the "Eras" tour.

CHICAGO -- If you were shut out of getting tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming tour during that pre-sale meltdown, you might have another chance.

SEE ALSO | Congress wants to grill Live Nation's CEO after Taylor Swift ticket fiasco

Some fans who signed up for Ticketmaster's verified fan pre-sale received notifications on Monday that they will get a second chance to buy tickets.

The message said they will have the opportunity to buy two tickets to the "Eras" tour, and that the purchasing window will begin sometime before Dec. 23rd.

RELATED | Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster after messy tour ticket sale

READ MORE | Mom's heartfelt Facebook post helps daughter score wheelchair-accessible tickets to see Taylor Swift