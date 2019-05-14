Vernon shootout: Chase suspect was armed with exceptionally powerful gun

Questions are swirling in a deadly Downey liquor store shooting that led to a high-speed pursuit and standoff in Vernon.
The suspected gunman is Dylan Lindsay, 24. His alleged accomplice in evading officers is Alison Hart of Redondo Beach. According to her LinkedIn page, she is an Ivy League grad who became active with Habitat for Humanity after she left Brown University.
Lindsay is seen in surveillance video and in live television coverage using an especially lethal weapon capable of hitting targets at long range. It is identified as a Smith and Wesson 500.
"The 500 is the largest caliber, most powerful handgun in the world," said veteran firearms trainer Greg Block.
Smith and Wesson's ads for the revolver show a barrel that is 8 7/8 inches long with .50 caliber rounds, a model larger than the "Dirty Harry" version made famous by Clint Eastwood.
It's typically used by hunters or backpackers who may face off with a bear, not used in hold-ups.
"It is sort of like having a Ferrari for a paper route. I guess that speaks a lot about your personality," Block said.
The co-owner of the ASL Liquor Store in Downey, Garpreet Singh, died Tuesday from several gunshots. Surveillance video of Lindsay at ASL Liquor appears to show that Lindsay fled the store without any money.
The subsequent chase on Friday put law enforcement and members of the public at risk. A round from the Smith and Wesson 500 can travel nearly a half mile. Two Downey police vehicles were hit by the gunfire.
Hart, the alleged getaway driver, was wounded in the chase. Her bail was set at $2.1 million.
Lindsay remains in critical condition with two wounds. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, one head wound is believed to be self-inflicted.
Downey P.D. has not released any information about a suspected motive for either of the suspects.
